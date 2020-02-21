Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Frozen desserts such as ice-creams and frozen yogurts are generally consumed as snacks. Most of these products are prepared from dairy products such as milk and cream.

The potential of a distribution channel for frozen desserts depends upon various factors such as concentration of providers in that region, penetration of processed food sector and reach of retail chains and preference of consumers.

The global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ben & Jerry’s

Dean Foods

Dreyer’s

Nestle

Kwality

Vadilal

Lazza

Cream Bell

MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery

Golden North

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ice-cream

Gelato

Frozen Custard

Frozen Novelties

Sorbet

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Kiosk

Specialty Ice-cream Shops

Mobile Vendors

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts

1.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ice-cream

1.2.3 Gelato

1.2.4 Frozen Custard

1.2.5 Frozen Novelties

1.2.6 Sorbet

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Department Stores

1.3.5 Kiosk

1.3.6 Specialty Ice-cream Shops

1.3.7 Mobile Vendors

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Size

1.4.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Business

7.1 Ben & Jerry’s

7.1.1 Ben & Jerry’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ben & Jerry’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dean Foods

7.2.1 Dean Foods Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dean Foods Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dreyer’s

7.3.1 Dreyer’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dreyer’s Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nestle

7.4.1 Nestle Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nestle Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kwality

7.5.1 Kwality Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kwality Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Vadilal

7.6.1 Vadilal Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Vadilal Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lazza

7.7.1 Lazza Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lazza Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cream Bell

7.8.1 Cream Bell Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cream Bell Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery

7.9.1 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Golden North

7.10.1 Golden North Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Golden North Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

