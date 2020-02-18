Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

I/O Modules in Process Industries Market 2019

I/O modules are devices that connect field devices such as drives, actuators, and sensors with controllers, such as PLC, distributed control system (DCS), and industrial PCs. The I/O modules convert field signals into data and send it to the controller.

The rise in investments in smart power grids as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Governments across the globe are increasingly deploying smart grids at a fast pace. Several countries such as India, the US, China, France, Spain, and Germany have already started implementing smart grid solutions, which includes grid applications for I/O modules and related equipment, smart energy meters, and other communication networks. To reduce risks at their smart grid facilities, these countries will start using sophisticated systems, which will increase the need for I/O modules to use in substation automation, distributed automation, and primary equipment monitoring.

One of the major trends that will gain traction in this market is the rise in implementation of wireless modules through cloud connectivity. Wireless I/O modules are used for operating and controlling field instruments. They are equipped with high-speed data transfer standard which ensures the ease of interoperability between field devices. Moreover, these modules can be used without the need for a gateway and since they collect information from any third party sensor and connect to an existing network, they enable easy deployment and significantly reduce cabling costs.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The rise in government support and investments towards the development of smart grids in Europe, will drive the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, increased exploration and production activities in the North Sea and the UK continental shelf by oil and gas companies such as Statoil, Shell, and BP, will increase the implementation of automation solutions, which in turn, will propel the market’s growth prospects.

The global I/O Modules in Process Industries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on I/O Modules in Process Industries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall I/O Modules in Process Industries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Emerson Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) I/O

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) I/O

Industrial PC I/O

Segment by Application

Electric Power Generation

Cement & Glass

Food & Beverage

Mining

Metals

Oil & Gas

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 I/O Modules in Process Industries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of I/O Modules in Process Industries

1.2 I/O Modules in Process Industries Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) I/O

1.2.3 Distributed Control Systems (DCS) I/O

1.2.4 Industrial PC I/O

1.3 I/O Modules in Process Industries Segment by Application

1.3.1 I/O Modules in Process Industries Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electric Power Generation

1.3.3 Cement & Glass

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Metals

1.3.7 Oil & Gas

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Market by Region

1.4.1 Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Market Size

1.5.1 Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in I/O Modules in Process Industries Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB I/O Modules in Process Industries Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 I/O Modules in Process Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB I/O Modules in Process Industries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rockwell Automation

7.2.1 Rockwell Automation I/O Modules in Process Industries Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 I/O Modules in Process Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rockwell Automation I/O Modules in Process Industries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens I/O Modules in Process Industries Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 I/O Modules in Process Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Siemens I/O Modules in Process Industries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Emerson Electric

7.4.1 Emerson Electric I/O Modules in Process Industries Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 I/O Modules in Process Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Emerson Electric I/O Modules in Process Industries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

