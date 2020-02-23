GLOBAL HYPERTENSION DRUGS INDUSTRY OUTLOOK, DEMAND, KEY MANUFACTURERS AND FORECAST TO 2019

The global Hypertension Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hypertension Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hypertension Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In 2015, the Americas was the largest market for hypertension drugs as it accounted for more than 44% of the market share. The US is the major revenue contributor in the region. The market share is declining due to the patent expiries of drugs such as Micardis, Avapro, and Diovan. However, comorbid conditions among the older population like congenital heart disease and increasing focus on combination therapies will prevent the decline in the market. Moreover, the launch of new disease-modifying therapies is expected to bolster the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

Daiichi Sankyo

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Beta Blockers Vasodilators

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Alpha Blockers

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

