Global Hypertension Drug Market 2019 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Hypertension or high blood pressure is the condition when blood pressure increases to the unhealthy level. Hypertension is very harmful and it can lead to stroke, heart failure, heart attack and kidney diseases. The main purpose of anti-hypertension
drug is to lower and control high blood pressure to protect organs like brain, heart, kidneys.
Change in lifestyle and elevated stress levels have increased the prevalence of hypertension globally, thereby increasing the demand for hypertension
drugs.
The global Hypertension Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hypertension Drug volume and value at global level, regional
level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hypertension Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China
and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lupin Limited
Novartis AG
Daiichi – Sankyo
Pfizer Inc
Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited
Sanofi S.A
AstraZeneca Plc
Johnson & Johnson Ltd
Boehringer Ingelheim
Merck & Co.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Calcium Channel Blockers
Diuretics
Beta Blockers Vasodilators
Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors
Alpha Blockers
Angiotensin Receptor Blockers
Renin Inhibitors
Segment by Application
Hospital
Private clinic
Others
