Global Hypertension Drug Market 2019 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Hypertension or high blood pressure is the condition when blood pressure increases to the unhealthy level. Hypertension is very harmful and it can lead to stroke, heart failure, heart attack and kidney diseases. The main purpose of anti-hypertension

drug is to lower and control high blood pressure to protect organs like brain, heart, kidneys.

Change in lifestyle and elevated stress levels have increased the prevalence of hypertension globally, thereby increasing the demand for hypertension

drugs.

The global Hypertension Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hypertension Drug volume and value at global level, regional

level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hypertension Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China

and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

Daiichi – Sankyo

Pfizer Inc

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Sanofi S.A

AstraZeneca Plc

Johnson & Johnson Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck & Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Beta Blockers Vasodilators

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Alpha Blockers

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Hospital

Private clinic

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Hypertension Drug Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hypertension Drug

1.2 Hypertension Drug Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hypertension Drug Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2

Calcium Channel Blockers

1.2.3 Diuretics

1.2.4 Beta Blockers Vasodilators

1.2.5 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

1.2.6 Alpha Blockers

1.2.7 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

1.2.8 Renin Inhibitors

1.3 Hypertension Drug Segment

by Application

1.3.1 Hypertension Drug Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Private clinic

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Hypertension Drug Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hypertension Drug Market Size Region

1.4.2

North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hypertension Drug Market Size

1.5.1 Global

Hypertension Drug Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hypertension Drug Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hypertension Drug Business

7.1 Lupin Limited

7.1.1 Lupin Limited Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3

Lupin Limited Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Novartis AG

7.2.1 Novartis AG Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2

Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Novartis AG Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Daiichi – Sankyo

7.3.1

Daiichi – Sankyo Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Daiichi – Sankyo Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4

Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pfizer Inc

7.4.1 Pfizer Inc Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pfizer Inc Hypertension

Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

7.5.1 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2

Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sanofi S.A

7.6.1

Sanofi S.A Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sanofi S.A Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main

Business and Markets Served

7.7 AstraZeneca Plc

7.7.1 AstraZeneca Plc Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Johnson & Johnson Ltd

7.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Ltd Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2

Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Ltd Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.9.1

Boehringer Ingelheim Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4

Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Merck & Co.

7.10.1 Merck & Co. Hypertension Drug Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hypertension Drug Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Merck

& Co. Hypertension Drug Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

