Global Hyperhidrosis Market by Key Driver, Application, Challenges and Opportunities

GBI Research’s latest report, “A Global Hyperhidrosis Market Landscape Assessment: Trends, Forecasts and Opportunities in a Growing Market” provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global hyperhidrosis market, with a particular focus on primary axillary hyperhidrosis. This report also assesses the commercial landscape through multilevel analytics that include data split by stage of development, molecular target, molecule type and route of administration.

Hyperhidrosis is a chronic disorder of excessive sweating beyond thermoregulatory needs and environmental conditions. It commonly arises in childhood and adolescence, and can affect patients for many years. Most cases of hyperhidrosis involve areas of high eccrine (sweat gland) density, particularly the armpits, palms and soles, and less often the facial area. According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHS), the global prevalence population of hyperhidrosis is 367 million. The US has the most hyperhidrosis cases among the major developed countries covered in this report. Hyperhidrosis occurs in men and women equally, and can present at any age.

A limited number of approved products are available to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Anticholinergics, antiperspirants and other botulinum toxin products, which are currently used off-label to treat the condition, are major competitors for available approved products. Existing therapies for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis have the ability to slow down the symptoms of the disease, but are unable to provide a complete cure. Moreover, the primary axillary hyperhidrosis pipeline lacks novelty and is very weak in terms of number of molecules in the development.

The IHS recommends the use of approved medical device therapies as a permanent therapy for primary axillary hyperhidrosis. A shift from drug therapy to approved medical device therapy – which can provide a permanent cure for the disease – is likely to restrict the growth of the overall primary axillary hyperhidrosis drug market.

Primary axillary hyperhidrosis in the major developed markets will show a slight increase in growth rate during the forecast period

How will the approved, late-stage and other off-label products contribute to market growth?

What will be the effect of approved medical devices on available drug therapies?

The global primary axillary hyperhidrosis pipeline lacks novelty and contains relatively few products

What is the distribution of primary axillary hyperhidrosis pipeline products by stage of development?

What are the most common molecular targets for pipeline products?

How many companies are currently involved in drug development?

What are the current treatment patterns available for primary axillary hyperhidrosis?

What are the approved medical devices available in the primary axillary hyperhidrosis market, and how are those competing with the existing drug therapies?

What is the impact of hyperhidrosis on the overall quality of life of patients?

Various barriers will influence the primary axillary hyperhidrosis market over the forecast period.

What are the barriers for the growth of primary axillary hyperhidrosis market, and what are the recommended steps to overcome these barriers?

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease etiology, epidemiology, diagnosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

Visualize the primary axillary hyperhidrosis market in terms of dominant therapies for each patient subset. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

Analyze the primary axillary hyperhidrosis pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, route of administration, molecule type and molecular target.

Understand the potential of late-stage therapy, with profile of product that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, and competition with other therapies.

Predict primary axillary hyperhidrosis market growth in the seven major developed markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

