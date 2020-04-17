In this report, the Global Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydroxyapatite (Ca10(PO4)6(OH)2; HA) is a major inorganic component of human hard tissue such as bones and teeth. As HA ceramics can bond to natural bone, sintered HA ceramics have been used as bone-repairing materials.

At present, the major manufacturers of Hydroxyapatite Ceramics are concentrated in Orchid, Fluidinova, Bio-Rad, Sigma Graft, Zimmer Biomet, Nano Interface Technology, Prodways, Plasma Biotal, etc.

Hydroxyapatite Ceramics is the most widely accepted biomaterial for the repair and reconstruction of bone tissue defects. It has all the characteristic features of biomaterials. So hydroxyapatite downstream is wide and recently Hydroxyapatite Ceramics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Orthopaedic, Dental, Biochemical Research and others.

The global Hydroxyapatite Ceramics market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroxyapatite Ceramics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxyapatite Ceramics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Orchid

Fluidinova

Bio-Rad

Sigma Graft

Zimmer Biomet

Nano Interface Technology

Prodways

Plasma Biotal

Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center

Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials

CAM Bioceramics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Porous Hydroxyapatite Ceramics

Dense Hydroxyapatite Ceramics

Segment by Application

Orthopaedic

Dental

Biochemical Research

Others

