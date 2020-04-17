In this report, the Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydroxyacetic acid is the smallest α-hydroxy acid with chemical formula of C2H4O3. It is colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate and other organic solvents, slightly soluble in ether, insoluble in hydrocarbons.

USA is the dominate producer of Hydroxyacetic Acid, the production was 34056 MT in 2016, accounting for about 60.42% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 19.74%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.39% from 2012 to 2016. And USA is expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in Hydroxyacetic Acid industry are Chemours, CABB, Water Chemical. Chemours is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 48.64% in 2016. The top three companies occupied about 79.21% production share of the market in 2016.

Personal care accounted for the largest market with about 60.12% share of global Hydroxyacetic Acid market in 2016. With over 29.62% share in the Hydroxyacetic Acid market, household & institutional cleaning was the second largest application market in 2016.

The global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemours

CrossChem

Phibro

CABB

Water Chemical

Danhua Technology

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glycolic Acid Solution

Glycolic Acid Solid

Segment by Application

Household & Institutional Cleaning

Personal Care

Others

