Global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) Industry Analysis Report 2019

Hydrotalcite is a Layered Double Hydroxide whose name is derived from its resemblance with talc and its high water content. Layered double hydroxides (LDH) comprise an unusual class of layered materials with positively charged hydroxide layers and charge balancing, mobile anions located in the interlayer region. This structure gives these material anion-exchange properties. The natural form of hydrotalcite is mined in small quantities in the Snarum area of Norway and the Ural area of Russia. Carl Christian Hochstetter (1842) was the first to report about hydrotalcite, which was attached firmly to a schist. He described a white material with a pearl like luster, with the formula Mg6Al2(OH)16CO3 . 4H2O.

In the short run, the market will maintain growth in a stable level and the price will fluctuate on a small scale. In addition, the global giants have the advantage of market position and be the dominant one; they maybe consolidate their market position through expanding, acquisition and merging.

In the past years, from 2008 to 2010, Kyowa Chemical, Clariant(Süd-Chemie) and Sakai Chemical Industry massively expanded the production capacity of Hydrotalcite.

In China, SaekYunghs (Hengshui) New Materials and GCH TECHNOLOGY started to produce Hydrotalcite in 2014 and 2015, and they both have planned to expanded their capacity in the next few years, especially SaekYunghs (Hengshui) New Materials, has planned to expand it’s Hydrotalcite to reach 40000 tons Shandong province in future, from 1000 tons in 2018. If implemented, it will have important influence on the global Hydrotalcite market. GCH TECHNOLOGY also planned to expand the capacity to 5000 tons in future.

The global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Doobon (Korea)

Kyowa Chemical/Kisuma Chemicals (Japan)

Sakai Chemical Industry (Japan)

Clariant(Süd-Chemie) (Germany)

Sinwon Chemical (Japan)s

Heubach India (India)

Sasol Germany (Germany)

Kanggaote (China)

GCH TECHNOLOGY (China)

BELIKE Chemical (China)

SaekYunghs (Hengshui) New Materials (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade Hydrotalcite

Pharmaceuticals Grade Hydrotalcite

Segment by Application

Medical

Plastic

