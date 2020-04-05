Global Hydroponics Technologies Market Research and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global hydroponics technologies market consists of technologies used for growing plants without the use of soil. Environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems are various types of technologies that have been considered in this report.

The need for reduction in soil and water pollution is one of the major factors driving the global hydroponics technologies market. In land farming, the chemicals such as fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides are used to increase the yield rates substantially. This causes soil and water pollution. The chemicals such as pesticides accumulate in soil and alter microbial processes, increasing the plants’ uptake of chemicals. This leads to higher toxicity in plants, which can affect soil organisms, animals, and humans that consume such plants.

EMEA accounted for the majority of shares in the hydroponics systems market during 2017. The growth of this market in EMEA is due to limited land farmers who use more than 50% of the land area which increases the preference for hydroponic technologies.

The global Hydroponics Technologies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroponics Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroponics Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AmHydro

CropKing

Growers Supply

Nutriculture

Oxygen Pot Systems

SuperCloset

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Environment and Climate Control Systems

Grow Lights

Farm Management Systems

Material Handling Systems

Segment by Application

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Liquid Hydroponic System

Others

