In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydroponic-growth-medium-and-nutrient-industry-market-research-report-2019



The science of soil-less farming and gardening is called hydroponics. It involves growing healthy vegetables and plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution.

The adverse climatic conditions for traditional farming is estimated to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The US and other developing nations face the major changes including the changing climate and weather, mass drought, and minimal green space in urban areas. This led to the introduction of hydroponic food production systems which can recycle water and nutrients, which reduces the dependence on resources needed to grow vegetables and fruits. It offers better productivity and higher yield and hydroponics is likely become a vital food source for over-populated urban regions. This will drive the growth of the hydroponics market in turn, increasing the demand for hydroponic growth medium and nutrients during the forecast period.

The global Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Nutrients

Bertels B.V

General Hydroponics

HydroGarden Wholesale Supplies

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrients

Liquid Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrients

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydroponic-growth-medium-and-nutrient-industry-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Agriculture market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Agriculture markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Agriculture Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Agriculture market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Agriculture market

Challenges to market growth for Agriculture manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Agriculture Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com