Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Dry-mix mortars have become a kind of common mortar in developed countries. In the construction industry, building additives added is essential. However, in developing countries, about 80% of dry-mix mortars are used in the building sector not modified. In many regions, construction experts have only just started to appreciate the benefits of polymer-modified dry-mix mortars. In China, the hydrophobizing agents are added in dry-mix mortars just in recent years.

Hydrophobizing agent (for dry mix mortar market) market survey is mainly focus on China region. In this report, we mainly statistics four types of products namely hydrophobic polymers, silicone based product, fatty acid type product and metallic stearates. At the same, only solid powder products are included in this survey for only solid powder hydrophobizing agents can be used for dry-mix mortars. And China dry-mix mortars market survey mainly focus on China too.

In this report, all of the data are from the Chinese companies (Included multinational corporations China base). And all of the companies are major manufacturers.

China hydrophobizing agents industry has great potential. Firstly, there are seldom big companies in China, almost no listed companies. China hydrophobizing agents industry is relatively fragmented. Many Chinese companies can only produce one or two kinds of hydrophobizing agents.

China enterprises have no raw materials advantage compared with Wacker. Wacker (Nanjing Base, Zhangjiagang Base) can use its own raw materials. WACKER is the world’s most important organic silicon and emulsion manufacturer. Currently, in China hydrophobizing agents industry, China’s local enterprises have not formed a complete industrial chain. Besides, compared with Wacker, Chinese enterprises downstream customers is not stable. In addition, WACKER has obvious technological advantage.

The global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Shanxi Sanwei

Shandong Xindadi

Shanghai Haorui

Beijing Dechang

Xinyu Nan’s

Jinan Duoweiqiao

Hebei Light Chemical

Hubei Feige

Beijing Zhonaojieshi

HangzhouOleochemicals

Yantai Dasteck

Teho Biological

Zhejiang Hengxiang

Shijiazhuang Taixin

Sichuan Tianyu

Boyu Chemical

Dongguan CHNV

Shaoyang Tiantang

Shanghai Soap

Gaomi Youqiang

Gaomi Dongfang

Liyang Mingfeng

Zibo Luchuan

Gaomi Kaixiang

Jiangxi Hongyuan

Jiyuan Daqiang

Hensghui Taocheng

Wacker(China)

Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG(China)

DCC(China)

Ashland(China)

Xinjiang Huitong

Wanwei

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hydrophobic polymers

Silicone based product

Fatty acid type product

Metallic stearates

By Application, the market can be split into

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Manufacturers

Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



