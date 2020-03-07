In this report, the Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Dry-mix mortars have become a kind of common mortar in developed countries. In the construction industry, building additives added is essential. However, in developing countries, about 80% of dry-mix mortars are used in the building sector not modified. In many regions, construction experts have only just started to appreciate the benefits of polymer-modified dry-mix mortars. In China, the hydrophobizing agents are added in dry-mix mortars just in recent years.
Hydrophobizing agent (for dry mix mortar market) market survey is mainly focus on China region. In this report, we mainly statistics four types of products namely hydrophobic polymers, silicone based product, fatty acid type product and metallic stearates. At the same, only solid powder products are included in this survey for only solid powder hydrophobizing agents can be used for dry-mix mortars. And China dry-mix mortars market survey mainly focus on China too.
In this report, all of the data are from the Chinese companies (Included multinational corporations China base). And all of the companies are major manufacturers.
China hydrophobizing agents industry has great potential. Firstly, there are seldom big companies in China, almost no listed companies. China hydrophobizing agents industry is relatively fragmented. Many Chinese companies can only produce one or two kinds of hydrophobizing agents.
China enterprises have no raw materials advantage compared with Wacker. Wacker (Nanjing Base, Zhangjiagang Base) can use its own raw materials. WACKER is the world’s most important organic silicon and emulsion manufacturer. Currently, in China hydrophobizing agents industry, China’s local enterprises have not formed a complete industrial chain. Besides, compared with Wacker, Chinese enterprises downstream customers is not stable. In addition, WACKER has obvious technological advantage.
Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars capacity, production, value, price and market share of Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Shanxi Sanwei
Shandong Xindadi
Shanghai Haorui
Beijing Dechang
Xinyu Nan’s
Jinan Duoweiqiao
Hebei Light Chemical
Hubei Feige
Beijing Zhonaojieshi
HangzhouOleochemicals
Yantai Dasteck
Teho Biological
Zhejiang Hengxiang
Shijiazhuang Taixin
Sichuan Tianyu
Boyu Chemical
Dongguan CHNV
Shaoyang Tiantang
Shanghai Soap
Gaomi Youqiang
Gaomi Dongfang
Liyang Mingfeng
Zibo Luchuan
Gaomi Kaixiang
Jiangxi Hongyuan
Jiyuan Daqiang
Hensghui Taocheng
Wacker(China)
Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG(China)
DCC(China)
Ashland(China)
Xinjiang Huitong
Wanwei
Fenghua
Shaanxi Xutai
Puyang Yintai
Gemez Chemical
Guangzhou Yuanye
Zhaojia
Sailun Building
Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Breakdown Data by Type
Hydrophobic polymers
Silicone based product
Fatty acid type product
Metallic stearates
Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Breakdown Data by Application
Construction Industry
Home Decoration Industry
Others
Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
