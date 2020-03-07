In this report, the Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Dry-mix mortars have become a kind of common mortar in developed countries. In the construction industry, building additives added is essential. However, in developing countries, about 80% of dry-mix mortars are used in the building sector not modified. In many regions, construction experts have only just started to appreciate the benefits of polymer-modified dry-mix mortars. In China, the hydrophobizing agents are added in dry-mix mortars just in recent years.

Hydrophobizing agent (for dry mix mortar market) market survey is mainly focus on China region. In this report, we mainly statistics four types of products namely hydrophobic polymers, silicone based product, fatty acid type product and metallic stearates. At the same, only solid powder products are included in this survey for only solid powder hydrophobizing agents can be used for dry-mix mortars. And China dry-mix mortars market survey mainly focus on China too.

In this report, all of the data are from the Chinese companies (Included multinational corporations China base). And all of the companies are major manufacturers.

China hydrophobizing agents industry has great potential. Firstly, there are seldom big companies in China, almost no listed companies. China hydrophobizing agents industry is relatively fragmented. Many Chinese companies can only produce one or two kinds of hydrophobizing agents.

China enterprises have no raw materials advantage compared with Wacker. Wacker (Nanjing Base, Zhangjiagang Base) can use its own raw materials. WACKER is the world’s most important organic silicon and emulsion manufacturer. Currently, in China hydrophobizing agents industry, China’s local enterprises have not formed a complete industrial chain. Besides, compared with Wacker, Chinese enterprises downstream customers is not stable. In addition, WACKER has obvious technological advantage.

Global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars capacity, production, value, price and market share of Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shanxi Sanwei

Shandong Xindadi

Shanghai Haorui

Beijing Dechang

Xinyu Nan’s

Jinan Duoweiqiao

Hebei Light Chemical

Hubei Feige

Beijing Zhonaojieshi

HangzhouOleochemicals

Yantai Dasteck

Teho Biological

Zhejiang Hengxiang

Shijiazhuang Taixin

Sichuan Tianyu

Boyu Chemical

Dongguan CHNV

Shaoyang Tiantang

Shanghai Soap

Gaomi Youqiang

Gaomi Dongfang

Liyang Mingfeng

Zibo Luchuan

Gaomi Kaixiang

Jiangxi Hongyuan

Jiyuan Daqiang

Hensghui Taocheng

Wacker(China)

Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG(China)

DCC(China)

Ashland(China)

Xinjiang Huitong

Wanwei

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Breakdown Data by Type

Hydrophobic polymers

Silicone based product

Fatty acid type product

Metallic stearates

Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Breakdown Data by Application

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



