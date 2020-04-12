In this report, the Global Hydrophobic Agent Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrophobic Agent Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Hydrophobic agents are surface protection materials capable of increasing the angle of contact between the water and the concrete surface.
Hydrophobic agents are mainly classified into three types: metallic stearates, hydrophobic polymers and silicone based product. And metallic stearates are the most widely used type which takes up about 57.5% of the global total production in 2017.
A primary force come customer segments that make up the hydrophobic agent markets. The size and importance of customers provide the power to negotiate prices and deals that reduce the profitability of the industry. The size and growth of segments determine their potential influence on product development and level of competition. As a manufacturer, they must know the market demand and profitability of hydrophobic agent industry. Keeping the best technology is essential.
The global Hydrophobic Agent market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrophobic Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrophobic Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Wacker
Elotex
Baerlocher
Peter Greven
FACI S.P.A
Dover Chemical
Sunace
Dow Corning
Evonik
Shanxi Sanwei
Shandong Xindadi
Graf & Co. GmbH
Kao Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Metallic Stearates
Hydrophobic Polymers
Silicone Based Product
Fatty Acid Type Product
Segment by Application
Mortar
Concrete
Gypsum Board
Others
