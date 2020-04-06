Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global hydrographic survey equipment market has been witnessing growth, owing to technological advancements in hydrographic survey equipment, increasing growth in maritime trade in developing economies, such as India and China, rising demand from offshore industries, such as oil & gas, development in offshore marine infrastructure fields, such as bridges, effluent disposal systems, and ports for various industries, and growing demand from coastal thermal power plants where it uses seawater as a coolant.
Market Overview
Hydrographic survey is used to record environmental changes in coastal areas, oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes, and the instruments used for these surveys are called hydrographic survey equipment.
Major types of hydrographic survey equipment are sensing system, GNSS/GPS, positioning system, subsea system, software, unmanned vehicles, detection & safety, scanners, and acoustic underwater system. These systems are catagorized into basis of depth, that is, shallow water and deep water. These equipment are majorly used for commercial, research, and defense purposes.
The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for hydrographic survey equipment.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
-
Sensing System
-
GNSS/GPS
-
Positioning System
-
Subsea System
-
Software
-
Unmanned Vehicles
-
Detection & Safety
-
Scanners
-
Acoustic Underwater System
By Application:
-
Commercial
-
Research
-
Defense
By Depth:
-
Shallow Water
-
Deep Water
This upcoming study will be published shortly with focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.
Key Market Players of Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market:
- Trimble Navigation Limited
- Nikon-Trimble Co., Ltd.
- Faro Technologies, Inc.
- Atlas Electronik GmbH
- Thales Group
- Hexagon AB.
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
- Seco
- Kongberg Gruppen ASA
- Raytheon Company.
- Innomar Technologies
- Edgetech
- Sonardyne International
- Mitcham Industries
- Tritech International
- Ixblue
- Syqwest
- Sonartech/Sonarbeam
- Valeport
- Xylem
- Chesapeake Technology
- Saab
- ESRI
