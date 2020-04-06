Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global hydrographic survey equipment market has been witnessing growth, owing to technological advancements in hydrographic survey equipment, increasing growth in maritime trade in developing economies, such as India and China, rising demand from offshore industries, such as oil & gas, development in offshore marine infrastructure fields, such as bridges, effluent disposal systems, and ports for various industries, and growing demand from coastal thermal power plants where it uses seawater as a coolant.

Market Overview

Hydrographic survey is used to record environmental changes in coastal areas, oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes, and the instruments used for these surveys are called hydrographic survey equipment.

Major types of hydrographic survey equipment are sensing system, GNSS/GPS, positioning system, subsea system, software, unmanned vehicles, detection & safety, scanners, and acoustic underwater system. These systems are catagorized into basis of depth, that is, shallow water and deep water. These equipment are majorly used for commercial, research, and defense purposes.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for hydrographic survey equipment.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Sensing System

GNSS/GPS

Positioning System

Subsea System

Software

Unmanned Vehicles

Detection & Safety

Scanners

Acoustic Underwater System

By Application:

Commercial

Research

Defense

By Depth:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

This upcoming study will be published shortly with focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Key Market Players of Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market:

Trimble Navigation Limited

Nikon-Trimble Co., Ltd.

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Atlas Electronik GmbH

Thales Group

Hexagon AB.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Seco

Kongberg Gruppen ASA

Raytheon Company.

Innomar Technologies

Edgetech

Sonardyne International

Mitcham Industries

Tritech International

Ixblue

Syqwest

Sonartech/Sonarbeam

Valeport

Xylem

Chesapeake Technology

Saab

ESRI

