Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is made via selective hydrogenation of the NBR butadiene groups which improves the temperature and ozone resistance considerably.

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is made via selective hydrogenation of the NBR butadiene groups which improves the temperature and ozone resistance considerably. In 2017, Global HNBR production is 17153 MT, will increase to 20297 MT in 2024, with the CAGR of 2.43%. The manufacturers are Zeon, LANXESS and Zannan Scitech, etc, Zeon is the largest HNNR production company with the production of 8887.9 MT in 2017, accounting of 47.26% of global HNBR production.

For regions, NA keeps the largest production region in the recent few years, whose production volume share was 46.50% in 2017 globally. Europe is the follower, with the production volume of 4653 MT in 2017.

With gradual economy recovery, HNBR downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development.

The global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zeon

LANXESS

Zannan Scitech

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low ACN

Medium ACN

High ACN

Segment by Application

Belts

Seals and Gaskets

Cable and Hoses

Oil & Gas

Others

