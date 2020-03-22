Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Hydrogenated Bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated diol produced by catalytic reduction of Bisphenol A. While similar in structure to Bishphenol A, it undergoes most of the reactions typical of secondary alcohols. It is available as a white, flaked material which is soluble in a wide range of organic solvents.
In global market, the production of hydrogenated bisphenol A increased from 3002 MT in 2011 to 4426 MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 10.19%. In 2015, the global hydrogenated bisphenol A market was led by Japan, capturing about 48.80% of global hydrogenated bisphenol A production. China was the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of hydrogenated bisphenol A are concentrated in New Japan Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, Milliken Chemical, Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials and Yangzhou Baohua Chemical. New Japan Chemical is the world leader, holding 19.81% production market share in 2015. Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials is the China largest manufacturer, but it put into production only in 2015.
In application, hydrogenated bisphenol A downstream is wide and recently hydrogenated bisphenol A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of epoxy resin and unsaturated polyester resin. Globally, the hydrogenated bisphenol A market is mainly driven by growing demand for epoxy resin which accounts for nearly 65.47% of total downstream consumption of hydrogenated bisphenol A in global.
In the future, global market is expected to witness smooth growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, hydrogenated bisphenol A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of hydrogenated bisphenol A is estimated to be 8980 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A market is valued at 29 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 32 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
New Japan Chemical
Maruzen Petrochemical
Milliken Chemical
Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials
Yangzhou Baohua Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Epoxy Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
Unsaturated Polyester Resin-used Hydrogenated Bisphenol A
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Epoxy Resin
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Hydrogenated Bisphenol A manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrogenated Bisphenol A are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
