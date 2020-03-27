Global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Analysis, 2014-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A (HBPA) is a saturated diol produced by catalytic reduction of Bisphenol A. While similar in structure to Bishphenol A, it undergoes most of the reactions typical of secondary alcohols. It is available as a white, flaked material which is soluble in a wide range of organic solvents.

In global market, the production of hydrogenated bisphenol A increased from 3002 MT in 2011 to 4426 MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 10.19%. In 2015, the global hydrogenated bisphenol A market was led by Japan, capturing about 48.80% of global hydrogenated bisphenol A production. China was the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of hydrogenated bisphenol A are concentrated in New Japan Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, Milliken Chemical, Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials and Yangzhou Baohua Chemical. New Japan Chemical is the world leader, holding 19.81% production market share in 2015. Puyang Huicheng Electronic Materials is the China largest manufacturer, but it put into production only in 2015.

In application, hydrogenated bisphenol A downstream is wide and recently hydrogenated bisphenol A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of epoxy resin and unsaturated polyester resin. Globally, the hydrogenated bisphenol A market is mainly driven by growing demand for epoxy resin which accounts for nearly 65.47% of total downstream consumption of hydrogenated bisphenol A in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness smooth growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, hydrogenated bisphenol A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of hydrogenated bisphenol A is estimated to be 8980 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A market is valued at 29 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 32 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.

