Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Hydrogen fuel cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

A hydrogen fuel cell is a power plant that utilizes the inverse process of electrolyzed water to generate electricity as well as the only emissions: water. Clean and environmentally friendly, and high energy density, compared to the battery on the market can have a longer battery life.

Scope of the Report:

Japan was the largest consumer market with a market share of 27.31% in 2011 and 30.12% in 2015 with an increase of 10.28%. North America and Other ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 25.34% and 20.16% in 2015.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 46% market share of the Hydrogen Fuel Cells market in 2015, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and South Korea, and North America. The top three manufacturers are Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Toshiba and PLUG Power. They respectively with global production market share as 17.36%, 16.68%, and 11.93% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Hydrogen Fuel Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ballard Power

Toshiba

PLUG Power

Fuelcell Energy

Hydrogenics

Doosan Fuel Cell

Horizon

Intelligent Energy

Hyster-Yale Group

Nedstack

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Stationary

Transport

Portable

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hydrogen Fuel Cells product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrogen Fuel Cells, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hydrogen Fuel Cells competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hydrogen Fuel Cells breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hydrogen Fuel Cells market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrogen Fuel Cells sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

