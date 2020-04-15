Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) is a very important supporting material in a Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA). Gas diffusion layers are a porous material composed of a dense array of carbon fibers, which also provides an electrically conductive pathway for current collection.
The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ballard
SGL
Freudenberg
Zenyatta

Toray
Cetech
Shanghai Hephas Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Carbon Paper Type
Carbon Cloth Type
Segment by Application
Hydrocarbon Fuels Cell
Hydrogen-oxygen Fuel Cell
Others
