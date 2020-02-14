Global Hydrogen Economy Markets to Register High Demand Rate: Research Methodology, Top Manufactures and Market Size Estimation 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “The Global Hydrogen Economy: Technologies and Opportunities Through 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report covers the global market for technologies used in the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen; its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technology, such as hydrogen sensors. The market figures represent estimated investment costs based on data from manufacturers and a variety of other sources. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 39 tables

– An overview of the global hydrogen economy with regard to technology and opportunities

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Comprehensive descriptions of key enabling technologies used in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen, its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technologies, such as hydrogen sensors

– A look at challenges that must be overcome to reach its commercialization potential

– Evaluations of government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy

– Coverage of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

– Relevant patent analysis

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Alchemix Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag, Diversified Energy Corp., Hce Llc, Luxfer Group Ltd., Materials and Systems Research Inc. and Ztek Corp.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This is an update of a 2015 BCC Research report on the global hydrogen economy. There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets. The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Hydrogen Economy

Definitions

Hydrogen Characteristics

Global Hydrogen Consumption

Rationale for a Hydrogen Economy

Technologies

Hydrogen Production Technologies

Hydrogen Storage Technologies

Hydrogen Distribution Technologies

Electrochemical Energy Conversion Technologies

Direct Hydrogen Combustion Technologies

Other Technologies

Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives

Continue…

