Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hydrofluoric Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrofluoric Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hydrofluoric Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydrofluoric Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, and Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 176 K MT in 2012 to 252 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.41%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade and EL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 61% of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is integrated circuit industry, 17% is used in monitor panel industry. The downstream market demand is from Monitor Panel field.

The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a huge space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.

The global Hydrofluoric Acid market is valued at 690 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Stella Chemifa Corp

FDAC

Honeywell

Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol)

Morita

Sunlit Chemical

Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Shaowu Fluoride

Shaowu Huaxin

Yingpeng Group

Sanmei

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Other

