In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydrochloric-acid-market-outlook-2014-2025-
Hydrochloric acid was historically called acidum salis, muriatic acid, and spirits of salt and is a clear, colorless, highly pungent solution of hydrogen chloride (HCl) in water. It is a highly corrosive, strong mineral acid with many industrial uses.
Hydrochloric acid consumption in Europe is relatively stable development in recent years，with a relatively stable state. However, Prices fell sharply, resulting in a sharp decline in sales value.
The future trend of hydrochloric acid mainly depends on the operating rate of the chlor alkali industry, but synthetic hydrochloric acid is a new direction of development in the future.
At present, it has a certain scale, but because of the high price and cost, which limits his development. The research group is optimistic about this industry.
The global Hydrochloric Acid market is valued at 7490 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrochloric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrochloric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Chemical
Olin
Covestro
OxyChem
Westlake Chemical (Axiall)
INOVYN
BASF
Shin-Etsu Chemical
UNID
Orica Watercare
Detrex Chemicals
Canexus
Solvay
ERCO Worldwide
Dupont
Coogee Chemicals
Tessenderlo Group
AGC
Formosa Plastics
Toagosei
China Greenon
Haijing Chemical
Xiyang Fertilizer
Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical
Luxi Chemical
SINOPEC Nanjing Chemical
Tianyuan Chemical
Jinniu Chemical
Hongri Acron
Jiheng Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid
By-product Hydrochloric Acid
Segment by Application
Organic Chemical Raw Materials
Metal Cleaning and Treatment
Food and Dairy Industry
Water Treatment
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydrochloric-acid-market-outlook-2014-2025-
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.