Global Hydrobromic Acid Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

Hydrobromic acid is a type of clear or yellowish liquid containing hydrogen bromide and water. The acid is commercially available in concentrations of 48% and 62%.

Hydrobromic acid can be used in the preparation of various chemical intermediates, synthetic dyes, drugs, perfumes and bromides.

First, the hydrobromic acid industry is relatively concentrated: due to the high barriers (raw material barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of hydrobromic acid are mainly in US, Israel, EU and China.

Second, the global production of hydrobromic acid increases from 293400 MT in 2010 to 215750 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.35 %. ICL-IP, Albemarle and Chemtura Corporation are the world leaders.

Third, the product has high value, and the price of the product is also high. The price of hydrobromic acid is affected by the raw material bromine supply. The raw material of bromine is from sea water and underground wells, and the Dead Sea is rich in bromine resources, so the region near the Dead Sea is the world’s largest production base of bromine and hydrobromic acid.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ICL-IP

Albemarle

Chemtura

Jordan Bromine

Tosoh

Tata Chemicals

Haiwang Chemical

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Shandong Tianyi Chemicals

Shandong Tianxin Chemical

Weifang Longwei

Haoyuan Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

48% HBr

62% HBr

Other

Segment by Application

Inorganic Bromides

Organic Bromine

Pharmaceuticals

Other

