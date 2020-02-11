Global Hydrazine Market Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

latest Hydrazine market share and competition analysis report – made available by Industry. provides key vendor profiles, Hydrazine market technological progress, development trends, emerging opportunities and growth prospects of Hydrazine market for the period of 2019 to 2025. Hydrazine market report offers important statistics and graphical figures related to global growth rate, revenue, success insights of Hydrazine market drivers, trends and barriers that will help all readers to get decision making overview and benefits for their business.

Hydrazine hydrate is a colorless liquid with an odor similar to that of ammonia. Hydrazine is widely used in various applications such as the deoxygenation of boiler water, preparation of chemical blowing agents, preparation of intermediates for pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals, reducing agent for metals and halogens and chain extension of aqueous urethane formulations.

Hydrazine hydrate is an irreplaceable chemical product. It is widely used in blowing agents, pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals and water treatment etc. Most hydrazine hydrate manufacturers are also produce blowing agents, such as Tianyuan Group, Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Risheng Shiye and Yaxing Chemical. In 2015, blowing agents consumed about 76.10% of global hydrazine hydrate production.

According to the product grade, it is classified to 100% hydrazine hydrate, 80% ~100% hydrazine hydrate and below 80% hydrazine hydrate. Product below 80% grade is too much and took a share of 77.98% of global production in 2015.

There are many manufacture processes of hydrazine hydrate. Mostly used two technologies are Urea Process and Bayer Ketazine process. Bayer Ketazine process is much advancer than Urea Process. And Manufacturers in China use urea process to produce hydrazine hydrate.

Global hydrazine hydrate is mainly concentrated in United States, Europe, China and Japan. In 2015, China is the largest region with a production share of 49.51%. Europe and United States separately took 18.75% and 7.48% in 2015. Japan hydrazine hydrate production took about 7.26%.

Due to increasing downstream demand, global hydrazine hydrate production increased from 162500 Tonnes in 2011 to 181200 Tonnes in 2015, with an average increase rate of 2.76%. In the future, we predict that this trend will continue. By 2022, global production may be 202405 Tonnes.