Global Hydraulic Turbine Market – Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

Global hydraulic turbine market has been witnessing growth, owing to growing demand of electricity from different regions. This demand has put up a positive impact on the hydraulic turbine market. A hydraulic turbine is a rotary engine that generates electricity from kinetic wate

Market Overview:

Hydropower has become a popular energy alternative due to fluctuations in rates of other non-renewable energies. Also increasing population has led to increasing number of industries and residential areas which needs electricity to light up the houses and for many different usage.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into marine, oil & gas, power storage & generation, and others. Due to the increase in the exploration activities, there has been a rise in demand for hydraulic turbines. On the basis of design, the market has been classified into impulse and reaction. Impulse turbines are majorly used in large underwater surfaces, as they requires high flow of water. Reaction turbines are preferred on low lands where the flow of water is not fast. Based on capacity, the market has been segmented into less than 1,000 kW, between 1000 kW -10,000 kW, and more than 10,000 kW. There has been a rise in the use of more than 1000kW of turbine in industries, as they generate more electricity than others.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for hydraulic turbine market.

Market segmentation:

By Design:

Impulse

Reaction

By Capacity:

Less Than 1000 kW

Between 1000 – 10000 kW

More Than 10000 kW

By Application:

Marine

Oil and Gas

Power Storage and Generation

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market:

General Electric

Siemens

Andritz

Canyon Industries

Cornell Pump

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon

KirloskarBrothers

Nautilus

Norcan Hydraulic Turbine

Water wheel Factory

WWS-Wasserkraft

