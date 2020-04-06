Global Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydraulic cylinders are used for creating mechanical force in a linear motion. A hydraulic cylinder is a tube capped at either end with a rod sticking out of one side. Attached to the rod, interior to the cylinder, is a piston. The piston separates the internal rod side from the internal cap side of the cylinder. Fluid is forced into either side of the cylinder to extend or retract the piston rod.

The Major production regions of hydraulic cylinders for small & medium-sized excavators are China, and Japan, which accounted for about 70% of production market share in 2018. For sales market, Asia-Pacific is the largest sales region with a market share of 77.58% in 2018.Hydraulic cylinders for small & medium-sized excavators manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are KYB, Hengli Hydraulic and DY corporation. Some excavator’s manufacturers are active in the OEM market while most the suppliers are independent suppliers. The market is fragmented because the there are many small and local suppliers in each region though the leading five manufactures has more than 50% of the market share.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of hydraulic cylinders for small & medium-sized excavator producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.The potential market for the hydraulic cylinders for small & medium-sized excavators are the countries with active infrastructure activities. Especially in China, India and Southeast Asia. The competition in low end products market is fierce and we recommend new enters focused more on the high-end products market and try more the improve the manufacturing technology.

The Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators market was valued at 1743.5 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2565.4 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators, presents the global Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

KYB

Hengli Hydraulic

Komatsu

DY Corporation

Caterpillar

Doosan

Liebherr

Sany Zhongxing

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering

John Deere

DAIWA-HIKARI

Pacoma Gmbh

Northern Hydraulics Ltd.

HYDAC

XCMG

SEIGO

Market Segment by Product Type

Cylinder Diameter Less than 120mm

Cylinder Diameter Between 120mm-180mm

Cylinder Diameter More than 180mm

In 2018, Cylinder Diameter Between 120mm-180mm accounted for a major share of 75.4% in the global Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1947.61 M USD by 2025 from 1314.67 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

1-10 Ton Excavator

10-25 Ton Excavator

25-50 Ton Excavator

In Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators market, under 10 Ton Excavator segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2277.4 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.81% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Hydraulic Cylinders for Small & Medium-sized Excavators will be promising in the under 10 Ton Excavator field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydraulic-cylinders-for-small-andamp;-medium-sized-excavators-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

