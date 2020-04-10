Global Hydration Container Market– Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global Hydration Container Market has been witnessing rapid growth due to increasing use of eco-friendly hydration containers. A hydration container is an apparatus, which contains liquid (water or beverage). It is widely used in recreation and other sustained outdoor activities.

On the basis of material type, the market has been segmented into polymer, metal, glass, and silicone. The polymer material type is majorly used, as it is economical and easily available. There has been an increase in the demand for metal type hydration containers due to the increasing demand for environment-friendly containers from consumers. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hyper/supermarket, independent stores, and online sales.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for global hydration container market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Water Bottles Mid-range Premium

Cans

Mason Jars

Tumblers

Shakers

Infusers

By Capacity:

0-20 oz

20-40 oz

40-60 oz

60-80 oz

Above 80 oz

By Material Type:

Polymer

Metal

Glass

Silicone

By Distribution Channel:

Hyper/Supermarket

Independent Stores

Online Sales

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market are CamelBak Products, LLC. BRITA GmbH, Cool Gear, International LLC., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Contigo, SIGG Switzerland AG, Aquasana, Inc., Bulletin Brands, Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Nalge Nunc International Corp., S’Well Corporation, O2COOL, LLC, and Nathan Sports, Inc.

