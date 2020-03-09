Global Hybrid Grass Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hybrid Grass Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Hybrid grass or reinforced natural grass is a product created by combining natural grass with synthetic reinforcing fibres. It is used for stadium pitches and training pitches, used for association football, rugby, American football, golf and baseball. Reinforced natural grass can also be used for events and concerts. The synthetic fibres incorporated into the rootzone make the grass stronger and more resistant to damage.

Global Hybrid Grass market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid Grass.

This report researches the worldwide Hybrid Grass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Hybrid Grass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

FieldTurf

SportGroup Holding

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Sprinturf

CoCreation Grass

Domo Sports Grass

TurfStore

Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

DuPont

Challenger Industires

Mondo S.p.A.

Polytan GmbH

Sports Field Holdings

Taishan

ForestGrass

Hybrid Grass Breakdown Data by Type

With PP Artificial Grass Turf

With PE Artificial Grass Turf

With Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Others

Hybrid Grass Breakdown Data by Application

School Playground

Public Playground

Stadium

Hybrid Grass Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hybrid Grass capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Hybrid Grass manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hybrid Grass :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Hybrid Grass Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hybrid Grass Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hybrid Grass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 With PP Artificial Grass Turf

1.4.3 With PE Artificial Grass Turf

1.4.4 With Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hybrid Grass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 School Playground

1.5.3 Public Playground

1.5.4 Stadium

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hybrid Grass Production

2.1.1 Global Hybrid Grass Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hybrid Grass Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Hybrid Grass Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Hybrid Grass Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Hybrid Grass Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Hybrid Grass Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hybrid Grass Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hybrid Grass Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hybrid Grass Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hybrid Grass Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hybrid Grass Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hybrid Grass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hybrid Grass Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hybrid Grass Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hybrid Grass Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hybrid Grass Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Hybrid Grass Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Hybrid Grass Production

4.2.2 United States Hybrid Grass Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Hybrid Grass Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hybrid Grass Production

4.3.2 Europe Hybrid Grass Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Hybrid Grass Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Hybrid Grass Production

4.4.2 China Hybrid Grass Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Hybrid Grass Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Hybrid Grass Production

4.5.2 Japan Hybrid Grass Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Hybrid Grass Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Hybrid Grass Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Hybrid Grass Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hybrid Grass Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Hybrid Grass Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hybrid Grass Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hybrid Grass Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hybrid Grass Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hybrid Grass Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

Continuous…

