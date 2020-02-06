Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2019 with top countries data : Regions, Expanded Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the HVAC Rental Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The food and beverages industry highly focus on ensuring uninterrupted production process and food safety. In addition, the quality of food produced directly depends on the quality of air within the facility. This compels foodservice outlets to rely onÂ HVACÂ equipment to maintain the prescribed temperature levels, humidity, and permissible level of contamination. Consequently, the adoption of HVAC rental equipment is gaining prominence as an emergency backup or a contingency plan to counter seasonal variations in temperatures. Technavioâs market research report identifies the rising demand for HVAC rental equipment from the food and beverages industry to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global HVAC rental equipment market till 2023.

The Americas contributed the majority ofÂ share to the HVAC rental equipment marketÂ during 2018. The region will continue to lead the HVAC rental units market for the next four years.

The worldwide market for HVAC Rental Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2023, from 990 million US$ in 2018