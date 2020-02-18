Global HVAC Insulation Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Summary
Global HVAC Insulation Market Information: Region – Forecast Till 2023
Market Scenario
The HVAC, also known as the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning systems helps in providing an ambient indoor environment at the major end-user industry sectors. The HVAC insulation gives a perfect solution to the channels and pipes to exchange energy with negligible losses. HVAC insulation enhances the energy productivity, fire security, and acoustic execution of a building. The market is growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period (2017-2023).
The investment in infrastructure is foreseen to develop in major emerging economies during the forecast period. This investment is made for the enhancement of product costs and therefore it is anticipated that this would help the mining business too. The developing interest for energy efficient data centers in the technology sector is additionally anticipated to upgrade the HVAC insulation market. The growing requirement for energy efficient construction is expected to boost the growth of the global HVAC insulation market. The government of the developing countries, all over the world, are seen exceptionally advancing and building up their construction segments. The major emerging nations in the Asia Pacific region are the ones which are especially conveying various changes and regulations to boost their real estate and infrastructure market. Such development is foreseen to increase the market development for HVAC insulation.
Market Segmentation
The global HVAC insulation market is segmented on the basis of its type, component, application, and geographical demand. On the basis of its type, the market is classified into stone wool, glass wool, phenolic foam, nitrile rubber, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam, Polyisocyanurate (PIR), and others. Based on its component, the HVAC insulation market is divided into ducts, pipes, and others. On the basis of its application, the market has been sectioned into commercial, residential, and industrial.
Key Players
The major players of the global HVAC Insulation market include significant names like Saint Gobain S.A. (France), Owen Corning Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Rockwool International (Denmark), L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. (Italy), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), GlassRock (Egypt), Fletcher Insulation Pty Ltd. (Australia), Knauf Insulation (U.S.), Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co. (Kuwait), and Kingspan Group Plc. (Ireland).
Major Key Points in Table of Content
- Industry Overview
1.1. Indonesia Logistic Performance Review
1.2. Country Overview
1.2.1. Economy Overview
1.2.2. Political Overview
1.2.3. Technology Overview
1.2.4. Demography Overview
1.3. Supply Chain Analysis of Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Industry
- Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Approach Adopted
2.4. Modus Operandi
2.4.1. Exploratory Research
2.4.2. Data Synthesis & Analysis
2.4.3. Data Validation
2.5. Limitations of the Study
- Indonesia Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape
10.2. Company Profiling
10.2.1. Pt. Yusen Logistics
10.2.2. Ceva Logistics
10.2.3. Agility Logistics
10.2.4. Trans Pratama Logistics
10.2.5. JNE
10.2.6. DHL
10.2.7. FedEx
10.2.8. Keppel Logistic
10.2.9. Maersk Line
10.2.10. PT. POS Indonesia
- Micro Industry Dynamics: Indonesia Logistics Market
11.1. Trends and Developments
11.1.1. Improving Aerodrome Connectivity
11.1.2. Increasing Benefits of Bonded Logistics Centre
11.1.3. Rising Foreign Investment Flows
11.1.4. Growing Adoption of Advanced Technology
11.1.5. Increased Sales of Commercial Vehicles
11.2. Growth Enablers
11.2.1. Growth in the Retail Sector
11.2.2. Surging E-Commerce Logistics
11.2.3. Growth in the Trade Scenario of Indonesia
11.2.4. Growth in Pharmaceuticals Industry Sales
11.2.5. Increasing Infrastructure Support
11.2.6. Improvement in Trade Integration
11.3. Market Retardants
11.3.1. Lack of Adoption of Cloud Technology
11.3.2. High Logistics Expenditure
11.3.3. Inadequate Infrastructure
11.3.4. Lengthy Custom Clearance Procedure
11.3.5. Business Improvement Hurdle
11.4. Market Opportunities
11.4.1. Membership of Trans-Pacific Partnership
11.4.2. Strong Trade Partnership
11.4.3. Use of Drone delivery
11.4.4. Introduction of Artificial Intelligence
