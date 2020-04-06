In this report, the Global HVAC Air Filter Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HVAC Air Filter Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

HVAC Air Filter refers to an air cleaning device used in HVAC systems. HVAC is the abbreviation of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning. It refers to the system or related equipment for heating, ventilation and air conditioning indoors or in the car. It can also be referred to as HVAC system for short. The air filter, which is specially used to filter solids, suspended solids or harmful gases such as dust and particles in the air, is an important part of the HVAC system.

The key manufacturers HVAC Air Filter in United States include Parker Hannifin, Filtration Group and 3M. Parker Hannifin and Filtration Group counted top two revenue share spots in United States HVAC Air Filter market in 2018. Parker Hannifin dominated with 20.4% revenue share, followed by Filtration Group with 10.35% revenue share in 2018.In recent years, thanks to the emergence of new materials and new processes, the design of HVAC air filters has made significant progress. In high efficiency air filtration and dust collection applications, membrane filters may replace micro glass fiber filters. In addition, HVAC air filters have made great progress in special performances such as high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance and waterproofing, which are beneficial to meet the requirements of some special application industries. In the future, the development of high temperature filters will be further accelerated.

The demand of Air Filters all over the world increased year by year. Growing consumer awareness for contamination free air and reduction in airborne diseases would propel HVAC filters industry growth. Particulate contaminants include several airborne physical matters like microorganisms, pollens, dust, smoke, and fumes which are harmful for environment. The product provides effective means to control toxins by reducing their concentrations to adequate levels or eradicating them from the ventilation air, thereby stimulating market growth.

The global HVAC Air Filter market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global HVAC Air Filter market status and forecast, categorizes the global HVAC Air Filter market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Pleated HVAC Air Filter

Panel HVAC Air Filter

Others

In 2018, Pleated HVAC Air Filter accounted for a major share of 86% in the United States HVAC Air Filter market. And this product segment is poised to reach 135 M Units by 2025 from 94 M Units in 2018.

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

In HVAC Air Filter market, Industrial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 85 (M Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2018 and 2025. It means that HVAC Air Filter will be promising in the Industrial field in the next couple of years.

