Global Humin Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Humic substances like humus, humate, fulvic acid, organic matter, and humin play a key role in soil fertility. Plants grown in soil having an adequate amount of humic substances are healthier, produce higher yields; and have superior nutritional quality. Humins are that part of humic substances that not soluble in acids (low pH) or alkalis (high pH). These are not soluble in water at any pH. Humins are macro organic substances as their molecular weights range from approximately 100,000 to 10,000,000. Out of all the humic substances, humins have relatively low capability to decompose in soil owing to their physical & chemical properties.

The global Humin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Humin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Humin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HUMINTECH GmbH

The Andersons

Canadian Humalite International

Humin Earth Organics

Helena Chemical Company

Shenyang Humate Technology

Fertechnik Ltd.

L.Gobbi Srl unipersonal

Sapropeat (Africa) Ltd

Maxwell Amenity Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid

Liquid

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Drilling Fluids

Other

Table of Contents

1 Humin Market Overview

2 Global Humin Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Humin Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Humin Consumption by Regions

5 Global Humin Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Humin Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Humin Business

8 Humin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Humin Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

