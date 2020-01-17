Global Humidity Sensor Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Humidity sensors are sensors that convert the moisture content in air, gases, bulk materials or soil into an electric output signal. It is a humidity sensor device which is also known as hygrometer measures and regularly updates the relative humidity in air. It measures both air temperature and air moisture. Humidity sensor is composed of two metal plates with a non-conductive polymer film between them. The film collects moisture from the air which causes minute changes in the voltage between the two plates. Humidity sensors are generally used in textile machines, woodworking machines, printing and paper machines for measuring humidity in air.

Some of the major advantages of humidity sensors over conventional sensors low power requirement, easy implementation and betterment of transducer performance such as sensing elements, structure design, principle of mechanism, and fabrication technologies. Major disadvantages of humidity sensor market are high cost, frequent mirror contamination and insatiability under continuous use.

Miniaturization of electronic device is one of the major trend in the global humidity sensor market. Technology advancement and increasing demand in devices with high end feature are driving the market for humidity sensor. On the other hand continuous reduction in prices of sensors due to the introduction of more competitive technologies and higher associated costs are restraining the market growth

The humidity sensor market is segmented on the basis of unit of measurement, by product type, by application and by geography. On the basis of type the market is segmented into Relative humidity sensor and Absolute humidity sensor. Further, relative humidity sensor is further sub-segmented into ceramic, semiconductor and organic polymer processing and absolute humidity sensor are sub-segmented into solid moisture and mirror based sensor. On the basis of type humidity sensor is segmented into Thermoset sensor, thermoplastic sensor, bulk thermoplastic sensor, lithium chloride sensor and thermoset polymer capacitor sensor. Further on the basis of application the market is segmented into food industry, mining industry, cement industry and pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of geography the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa

The key players dominating this market include Aptina Imaging Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Corrsys-Datron Sensorsystem GmbH, CTS Corporation, BEI Sensors, Kavlico Corporation, Delphi Corporation, Bourns Inc., Denso Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies, Custom Sensors & Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hamlin Electronics LP, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honeywell Sensing & Control, Infineon Technologies North America Corp., Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems N.V, Melexis Inc., Omron Corporation, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.

