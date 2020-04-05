Global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Humic acid is an organic molecule having major role in soil fertility and plant nutrition. It is rich in carbon, phenolic, carboxylic, carbohydrates, and enolic groups. Humic acid water-soluble fertilizers consist of humic acid and macronutrients. They improve the structure & water storage capacity of soils and boost the drought & disease resistance quality of plants. In addition, they enhance the yield of crops, increase production of vegetables & fruits, facilitate growth of superior & deep rooted turf, improve fertilizer uptake of plant, and support ecological balance.

The growth of the global humic acid water soluble fertilizers market is driven by increase in demand for organic fertilizers in agricultural activities over synthetic variety.

In addition, the water holding capacity and drought resistance property of these fertilizers make them appropriate for use in drought-affected areas, thus supplementing the market growth.

The global Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ARCTECH, Inc.

Haifa Chemicals

Yara

Arab Potash Company

Omex

Everris

Bunge

SQM

UralChem

ICL Fertilizers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Fertilizers

Solid Fertilizers

Segment by Application

Crops

Vegetables

Fruits

Turf

Others

