Global Human Resource (HR) Management Services Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

A Human Resource Management System or HRIS (Human Resource Information System) is a form of HR software that combines a number of systems and processes to ensure the easy management of human resources, business processes and data. Human Resources Software is used by businesses to combine a number of necessary HR functions, such as storing employee data, managing payrolls, recruitment processes, benefits administration and keeping track of attendance records. It ensures everyday Human Resources processes are manageable and easy to access. It merges human resources as a discipline and, in particular, its basic HR activities and processes with the information technology field, whereas the programming of data processing systems evolved into standardized routines and packages of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software. On the whole, these ERP systems have their origin from software that integrates information from different applications into one universal database. The linkage of its financial and human resource modules through one database is the most important distinction to the individually and proprietarily developed predecessors, which makes this software application both rigid and flexible.
In 2018, the global Human Resource (HR) Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Human Resource (HR) Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resource (HR) Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADP LLC
Workday, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Kronos, Inc.
Ultimate Software
SAP SE.
IBM
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integration & Deployment
Support & Maintenance
Training & Consulting
Global Human Resource (HR) Management Services Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Market segment by Application, split into
Academia
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Resource (HR) Management Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
