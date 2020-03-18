Global Human Insulin Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017–2023

Insulin is a peptide hormone that helps in controlling the absorption of fat and carbohydrate in the body. The human insulin market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period due to a high incidence rate of diabetes, globally.

The growth in the prevalence rate of diabetes, changes in lifestyles, rising number of obese patients, and increasing geriatric population are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost for the development and production of insulin, manufacturing complexities, and stringent regulatory scenario for the approval of derived products are hampering the growth of the market. The development of pipeline insulin products and expiry of key patents are providing an opportunity for the manufacturers of human insulin.



Modern human insulin includes rapid-acting insulin analogs, premixed analogue insulins, and long-acting insulin. Traditional human insulin includes regular human insulin, NPH human insulin, and pre-mixed insulin. Novo Nordisk holds 45.0% share of the total modern insulin market. Market Analysis: The "Global Human Insulin" market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The human insulin market is analyzed based on three segments – top insulin brands, product types, and regions.Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the largest share of the global human insulin market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Nearly half of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.Product Analysis: Based on types, the market is segmented into modern human insulin and traditional human insulin. Modern human insulin includes rapid-acting insulin analogs, premixed analogue insulins, and long-acting insulin. Traditional human insulin includes regular human insulin, NPH human insulin, and pre-mixed insulin. Novo Nordisk holds 45.0% share of the total modern insulin market. Top Insulin Brands: Lantus is the major insulin drug in the market. Due to the loss of patents, the drug has got competition in the form of biosimilar by name Basaglar from Eli Lilly. After the loss of share for its biosimilar counterpart, the drug lost its value for its follow-up drug Toujeo. Since the launch of Toujeo in April 2015, the company has been switching over as many patients as possible to the newer drug to fill the sales gap caused by the reduced revenue of Lantus.