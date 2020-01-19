Global HR Payroll Software Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

HR Payroll Software describes the payroll software in which the company will pay the salary to the employee for the work that they have completed. It consists of bonus payment, benefit deduction, vacation leaves, salary hikes, recruitment, and firing employees, checklist driven payroll processing in under a minute, accurate reconciliation tools, generate and distribute pay slips with a single click, highly configurable claims module with expenses and reimbursement workflow. Payroll Systems offers a solution to the dedicated customer as the service provided by experienced professionals for businesses of all sizes.
The study indicates that the HR Payroll Software market is boosted by its flexible and comprehensive solutions that helps to organize, integrate, and simplify complex business processes to the company processes, accurate and reliable processing and reporting and secure data management and transactions.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Ultimate software
SumTotal Systems
Sage
Ascentis
SuccessFactors
Pay Focus
BambooHR
Intruit
Halogen Software
UltiPro
Vibe HCM
Patriot Payroll
ADP
Epicore
The study also indicates that the payroll solution systems is highly customizable, proven track records, and security standard. The policies and processes to ensure customer satisfaction that reduces employer cost, liability and administrative burden through integrated payroll. Moreover, it benefits the administration and human resource management systems.
In 2018, the global HR Payroll Software market size was 4800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9340 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global HR Payroll Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HR Payroll Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Employee Self-Service Software
Claims Reimbursement Software
Leave Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Size Organizations
Medium and Small Size Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global HR Payroll Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the HR Payroll Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global HR Payroll Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Employee Self-Service Software
1.4.3 Claims Reimbursement Software
1.4.4 Leave Management Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global HR Payroll Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Size Organizations
1.5.3 Medium and Small Size Organizations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Ultimate software
12.3.1 Ultimate software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.3.4 Ultimate software Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ultimate software Recent Development
12.4 SumTotal Systems
12.4.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.4.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development
12.5 Sage
12.5.1 Sage Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.5.4 Sage Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sage Recent Development
12.6 Ascentis
12.6.1 Ascentis Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.6.4 Ascentis Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ascentis Recent Development
12.7 SuccessFactors
12.7.1 SuccessFactors Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.7.4 SuccessFactors Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SuccessFactors Recent Development
12.8 Pay Focus
12.8.1 Pay Focus Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.8.4 Pay Focus Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Pay Focus Recent Development
12.9 BambooHR
12.9.1 BambooHR Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.9.4 BambooHR Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 BambooHR Recent Development
12.10 Intruit
12.10.1 Intruit Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction
12.10.4 Intruit Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Intruit Recent Development
12.11 Halogen Software
12.12 UltiPro
12.13 Vibe HCM
12.14 Patriot Payroll
12.15 ADP
12.16 Epicore
Continued….
