Global HR Payroll Software Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

HR Payroll Software describes the payroll software in which the company will pay the salary to the employee for the work that they have completed. It consists of bonus payment, benefit deduction, vacation leaves, salary hikes, recruitment, and firing employees, checklist driven payroll processing in under a minute, accurate reconciliation tools, generate and distribute pay slips with a single click, highly configurable claims module with expenses and reimbursement workflow. Payroll Systems offers a solution to the dedicated customer as the service provided by experienced professionals for businesses of all sizes.

The study indicates that the HR Payroll Software market is boosted by its flexible and comprehensive solutions that helps to organize, integrate, and simplify complex business processes to the company processes, accurate and reliable processing and reporting and secure data management and transactions.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621844-global-hr-payroll-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Ultimate software

SumTotal Systems

Sage

Ascentis

SuccessFactors

Pay Focus

BambooHR

Intruit

Halogen Software

UltiPro

Vibe HCM

Patriot Payroll

ADP

Epicore

The study also indicates that the payroll solution systems is highly customizable, proven track records, and security standard. The policies and processes to ensure customer satisfaction that reduces employer cost, liability and administrative burden through integrated payroll. Moreover, it benefits the administration and human resource management systems.

In 2018, the global HR Payroll Software market size was 4800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9340 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global HR Payroll Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HR Payroll Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Employee Self-Service Software

Claims Reimbursement Software

Leave Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Size Organizations

Medium and Small Size Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HR Payroll Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HR Payroll Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HR Payroll Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Employee Self-Service Software

1.4.3 Claims Reimbursement Software

1.4.4 Leave Management Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HR Payroll Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Size Organizations

1.5.3 Medium and Small Size Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Ultimate software

12.3.1 Ultimate software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.3.4 Ultimate software Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ultimate software Recent Development

12.4 SumTotal Systems

12.4.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.4.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development

12.5 Sage

12.5.1 Sage Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.5.4 Sage Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Sage Recent Development

12.6 Ascentis

12.6.1 Ascentis Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.6.4 Ascentis Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ascentis Recent Development

12.7 SuccessFactors

12.7.1 SuccessFactors Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.7.4 SuccessFactors Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SuccessFactors Recent Development

12.8 Pay Focus

12.8.1 Pay Focus Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.8.4 Pay Focus Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Pay Focus Recent Development

12.9 BambooHR

12.9.1 BambooHR Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.9.4 BambooHR Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 BambooHR Recent Development

12.10 Intruit

12.10.1 Intruit Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.10.4 Intruit Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Intruit Recent Development

12.11 Halogen Software

12.12 UltiPro

12.13 Vibe HCM

12.14 Patriot Payroll

12.15 ADP

12.16 Epicore

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621844-global-hr-payroll-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)