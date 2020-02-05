Global HPMC Capsules Market by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications to 2025

Demand for HPMC capsules is increasing despite high prices. Nutraceutical and pharmaceutical companies are showing interest towards vegetarian-based capsules to avoid manufacturing problems such as drug-gelatin interactions and limitations in formulations with gelatin capsules. The global HPMC capsules market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Rising demand for halal certified products from Muslim populated countries is also expected to fuel market demand for HPMC capsules. Pharmaceutical companies are shifting their strategy to produce halal certified products in order to leverage opportunities arising from this increasing demand. Moreover, the formation of a structured regulatory framework is expected to result in manufacturers developing and introducing HPMC capsules. This is the gist of a new report by Persistence Market Research on the global HPMC capsules market titled HPMC Capsules Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 20172025. The analysts have observed that the APAC market is expected to witness the highest increase in demand, thus registering the most attractive CAGR over the forecast period. Mature markets are expected to witness a rapid increase in product innovation and novel technologies to attract consumers as well as to assist pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies that are facing various manufacturing challenges.

Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies entering into long-term contracts with HPMC manufacturing units for imports and exports across all regions and competitive pricing initiatives for large-scale purchasing are expected to emerge as key trends for achieving sustainable revenue growth in the global HPMC capsules market. While studying the various regions it has been observed that increasing vegetarian capsules product portfolio, which is an alternative to gelatin capsules, providing customized capsules to CROs to conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials and providing R&D capsule kits to pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers to save on R&D costs and time are key differentiating strategies that capsules manufacturers are adopting currently. Investments in R&D and new manufacturing units for HPMC capsules in economically stable countries and acquisitions and collaborations with manufacturers in different regions are other key differentiating strategies of the leading market players.

Primarily, the report takes an overview of the global HPMC capsules market. The report presents the market taxonomy and market dynamics including factors influencing the development of the global HPMC capsules market. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers, while bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Indicators such as healthcare expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc., epidemiology of diseases, regulatory scenario etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

This report covers the global HPMC capsules market performance by revenue contribution from various segments. The report also includes Persistence Market Researchs analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the progress of the global HPMC capsules market. The report also provides key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. In the final section of the report, the global HPMC capsules market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view on the basis of categories of providers across the market, their presence in the global HPMC capsules market and key differentiators.

By Product

With Gelling Aid

Carrageenan

Gellan Gum

Others

Without Gelling Aid

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations)

Food and Beverage Companies

Cosmetic Companies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

In-depth secondary research has been leveraged to ascertain overall market size and top products

The forecast presented in this report assesses total revenue of the global HPMC capsules market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global HPMC capsules market. As previously highlighted, the market for HPMC capsules is split into various categories. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand segmental contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends likely to govern the global HPMC capsules market.

Company Profiles

Capsugel

Qualicaps LLC

CapsCanada

ACG Worldwide

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.

Suheung Co., Ltd.

BioCaps Enterprise, Inc.

HealthCaps India Ltd

Baotou Capstech Co., Ltd

Wuhan Carma Technology Co., Ltd

Shanghai Honest Chemical Co., Ltd.

Strohcaps, Inc.

Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule Co., Ltd.

GS Capsule

Natural Capsules Limited

Others.

