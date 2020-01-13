Global Hoverboard Market Report 2018 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hoverboard Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 119 pages with table and figures in it.

The hoverboard is a battery-operated, self-balancing device, which is mainly used for recreational activities and personal mobility. Hoverboard has made significant advancement after the first-generation hoverboards were released in 2014. The advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, GPS system, integrating hoverboard with smartphones, etc. are being added in hoverboards.

Request a sample copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/444005

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hoverboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The formation of trade alliance by Chinese hoverboard manufacturers is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In China, over 100 Chinese hoverboard manufacturers have introduced trade association called the Hoverboard Industry Alliance in 2017. The objective of this alliance is mainly to work with the organizations that set safety standards for hoverboard and patents in the US, China, and other countries. This will help hoverboard manufacturers to get assistance on UL certification on exporting hoverboards to the US that is required by most of the US retailers. Moreover, this alliance also communicates constantly with UL and CPSC to bring in and enforce safety standards. The formation of this alliance will offer guidance to the Chinese hoverboard manufacturers to meet the stringent safety norms and raise the sales of their products.

The worldwide market for Hoverboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2023, from 1700 million US$ in 2017,

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Hoverboard-Market-2018-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2023.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Swagtron

Airwheel

Razor Hovertrax

IO HAWK

Megawheels

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Compact-Size

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Recreational Activities

Personal Mobility Device

Business Purposes

Others

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/444005

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hoverboard market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hoverboard Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hoverboard, with sales, revenue, and price of Hoverboard, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hoverboard, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hoverboard market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hoverboard sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook