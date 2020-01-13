MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Household Water Softener System Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

A water softener system is a device, or a system used to remove magnesium and calcium ions from water. Hard water that contains excess minerals or metals such as calcium and magnesium, may cause various problems related to cleaning of clothes and home and kitchen appliances. These problems have elevated the utility of water softener.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Household Water Softener System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising adoption of home automation to supplement wi-fi enabled water softener systems. Manufacturers are offering residential automation systems due to the growing need for a comfortable lifestyle. Residential automation systems enable customers to monitor the appliances with a controller through smartphone and other computing devices. The adoption of home automation systems helps in the minimization of energy consumption in a residential building.

One of the major drivers for this market is introduction of smart and augmented features and product premiumization. Manufacturers are increasingly offering expensive premium products due to their rising focus on new and emerging technologies and rising demand for improved water softener systems. They are equipping their products with several features such as automatic adjustment for water usage pattern and customized alerts. The price of water softener systems will further increase because several vendors are offering extended service warranty. This in turn, will help them gain customer trust and boost their sales volume.

The worldwide market for Household Water Softener System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Culligan

EcoWater Systems

GENERAL ELECTRIC

3M

Whirlpool Corporation

Kinetico Incorporated

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Household Salt-Based Water Softener System

Household Salt-Free Water Softener System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Houses

Apartments

Condos

Vacation Homes

