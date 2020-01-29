Global Household Water Purifier Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Household Water Purifier Market Research Report 2019

Global Household Water Purifier Market Forecast to 2025

A household water purifier is an appliance that eliminates undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from contaminated water. It aims to remove possible harmful impurities from untreated water and produce clean drinking water.

Asia-Pacific occupied 55.27% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 20.44% and 17.89% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The global Household Water Purifier market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Household Water Purifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Household Water Purifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pentair

Midea

Qinyuan Group

3M Purification

Hanston

Honeywell

Haier

Culligan International

Royalstar

Best Water Technology

Panasonic

Whirlpool

GREE

LG Electronics

A. O. Smith

Toray

Watts

Unilever Pure it

Coway

Kent RO Systems

Angel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RO Water Purifier

UV Water Purifier

Others

Segment by Application

Apartment

House

Others

