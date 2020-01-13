MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

Vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that use an air pump to suck up dirt and dust from floors and other surfaces. The dust is secured in a dust bag that can be emptied later. Different types of vacuum cleaners are available depending on the type of surface to be cleaned. Vacuum cleaners clean surfaces with ease over a short time.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Household Vacuum Cleaner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponentially rising demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. This rise in popularity of the robotic vacuum cleaners can be attributed to the significant reduction of human effort in using these vacuum cleaners. The robotic vacuum cleaners do not require human operators and can clean more complex areas. The improved functionality and performance are increasing the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Developments in robotic technology have led to the development of advanced, sophisticated, and automated residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These devices usually operate on infrared sensors and ensure a logical, sequential path to avoid obstacles. They are engineered to return to the power source when batteries run low. Robotic vacuum cleaners run wirelessly and are powered by rechargeable batteries. These advantages of the robotic vacuum cleaners are expected to propel growth in the global household vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. This growth of the vacuum cleaner market in the region can be attributed to the high demand for household vacuum cleaners from countries like Japan, Australia, India, China, Singapore, and South Korea. Moreover, consumer awareness regarding the utilization of harmful and harsh chemicals in floor cleaning, the rise in urbanization, and the development of automatic vacuum cleaners, will also augment the growth of the global household vacuum cleaner market in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Household Vacuum Cleaner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 15500 million US$ in 2023, from 12000 million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Type, covers

Canister and Cylinder

Robotic

Handheld

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

