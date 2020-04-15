In this report, the Global Household Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Household Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-household-ultraviolet-light-disinfection-market-research-report-2019



This report mainly studeis Household Ultraviolet Light Disinfection. UV (Ultraviolet) Light Disinfection refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air, food and beverage and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment. UV light has become an established water treatment disinfection technology due to its extremely effective ability to kill or inactivate many species of disease-causing microorganisms.

The global Household Ultraviolet Light Disinfection market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Household Ultraviolet Light Disinfection volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Household Ultraviolet Light Disinfection market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet

HYDROTEC

Heraeus Holding

Calgon Carbon

Oceanpower

Xylem

Philips Lighting

Trojan Technologies

American Ultraviolet

Evoqua Water

Severn Trent Services

Onyx

Newland Entech

GElighting

Xenex

Cnlight

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary cathode low pressure mercury UV disinfection

High-intensity ultraviolet disinfection

Ozone UV disinfection

Segment by Application

Drinking Water and Wastewater

Air and Surface

Food Processing

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-household-ultraviolet-light-disinfection-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com