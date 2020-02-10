Global Household Textile Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Household Textile Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

— Household Textile Market:

Executive Summary

The global Household Textile market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Household Textile market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Household Textile in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Household Textile in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Household Textile market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Household Textile market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing

Luolai Home Textile

Mendale Hometextile

Beyond Home Textile

Veken Elite

Sunvim

Shuixing Home Textile

Kaisheng Home Textile

Violet Home Textile

TEVEL

1888 Mills

American Textile

Franco Manufacturing

Market size by Product

Non-woven Textile

Woven Textile

Market size by End User

Bed

Furniture

Door & Window

Dining & Wash

Ground

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Household Textile market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Household Textile market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Household Textile companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Household Textile submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Household Textile are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Household Textile market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Household Textile Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Household Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Non-woven Textile

1.4.3 Woven Textile

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Household Textile Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Bed

1.5.3 Furniture

1.5.4 Door & Window

1.5.5 Dining & Wash

1.5.6 Ground

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Household Textile Market Size

2.1.1 Global Household Textile Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Household Textile Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Household Textile Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Household Textile Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Household Textile Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Household Textile Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Household Textile Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Household Textile Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Household Textile Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Household Textile Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Household Textile Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Household Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Household Textile Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Household Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Household Textile Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Household Textile Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Household Textile Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Household Textile Sales by Product

4.2 Global Household Textile Revenue by Product

4.3 Household Textile Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Household Textile Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing

11.1.1 Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Household Textile Products Offered

11.1.5 Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Recent Development

11.2 Luolai Home Textile

11.2.1 Luolai Home Textile Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Luolai Home Textile Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Luolai Home Textile Household Textile Products Offered

11.2.5 Luolai Home Textile Recent Development

11.3 Mendale Hometextile

11.3.1 Mendale Hometextile Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Mendale Hometextile Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Mendale Hometextile Household Textile Products Offered

11.3.5 Mendale Hometextile Recent Development

11.4 Beyond Home Textile

11.4.1 Beyond Home Textile Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Beyond Home Textile Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Beyond Home Textile Household Textile Products Offered

11.4.5 Beyond Home Textile Recent Development

11.5 Veken Elite

11.5.1 Veken Elite Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Veken Elite Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Veken Elite Household Textile Products Offered

11.5.5 Veken Elite Recent Development

11.6 Sunvim

11.6.1 Sunvim Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Sunvim Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Sunvim Household Textile Products Offered

11.6.5 Sunvim Recent Development

11.7 Shuixing Home Textile

11.7.1 Shuixing Home Textile Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Shuixing Home Textile Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Shuixing Home Textile Household Textile Products Offered

11.7.5 Shuixing Home Textile Recent Development

11.8 Kaisheng Home Textile

11.8.1 Kaisheng Home Textile Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Kaisheng Home Textile Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Kaisheng Home Textile Household Textile Products Offered

11.8.5 Kaisheng Home Textile Recent Development

11.9 Violet Home Textile

11.9.1 Violet Home Textile Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Violet Home Textile Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Violet Home Textile Household Textile Products Offered

11.9.5 Violet Home Textile Recent Development

11.10 TEVEL

11.10.1 TEVEL Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 TEVEL Household Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 TEVEL Household Textile Products Offered

11.10.5 TEVEL Recent Development

11.11 1888 Mills

11.12 American Textile

11.13 Franco Manufacturing

Continuous…

