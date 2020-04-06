In this report, the Global Household Robots Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Household Robots Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A household robot is a type of service robot, an autonomous robot that is primarily used for household chores, but may also be used for education, entertainment or therapy. Thus far, there are only a few limited models, though speculators, such as Bill Gates, have suggested that they could become more common in the future.

The global Household Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Household Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Household Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intuitive Surgical

Irobot

Neato Robotics

Sharp

Dyson

Toshiba

Panasonic

F&P Robotics

Jibo

Savioke

SoftBank

Ecovacs

Fujitsu

Siasun Robot & Automation

Samsung

Yujin Robot

Matsutek

LG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Floor Cleaning Robots

Window Cleaning Robots

Pool Cleaning Robots

Segment by Application

Individual

Commercial

