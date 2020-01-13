Global Household Kitchen Rail Kits Market Report 2018 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Household Kitchen Rail Kits Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 117 pages with table and figures in it.

A household kitchen rail is a slender, long piece of wood or metal that enables the smooth sliding of drawers and cabinets. These rails are placed on the sides of a cabinet or a drawer and each door frame or cabinet frame has two rails, one on the top and the other at the bottom. The rail is stained or sanded or it may be a veneer that is designed to match the rest of the cabinet units.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Household Kitchen Rail Kits in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advancements in the household rail kits market. The modular kitchen industry is currently growing at a high rate as modular kitchens enable homeowners to customize kitchen fittings as per the space availability. Several manufacturers are launching drawers and cabinets with innovative features to attract customers. Innovative features launched by key players include self-close and soft-close features of drawers, motion technology, and electromechanical features. These features enable drawers to be closed and opened with the least amount of effort. These features prevent slamming of cabinet doors and drawers.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is inflated cost incurred to set up modular kitchens. Modular kitchens are expensive. The costs incurred for modular kitchens depend on materials, designs, and appliances used to manufacture kitchen fittings such as cabinets, drawers, and shelves. Modular kitchens are machine-produced and therefore incur higher costs than conventional kitchen spaces. Modular kitchens are characterized by superior quality finish and require more raw materials than handmade kitchen fittings, which make them expensive.

The worldwide market for Household Kitchen Rail Kits is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017,

