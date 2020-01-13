Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market Report 2018 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 123 pages with table and figures in it.

Clothes steamers and dryers are home appliances used by household consumers for steaming and drying clothes. Clothes steamer is a device that is used to remove wrinkles from clothes of different fabrics, whereas clothes dryer is used to absorb moisture from clothes, reduce odor, and remove dust-mites from clothes. The global laundry care market is the related market for the global household clothes steamers and dryers market.Â

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growing product innovation leading to product premiumization is expected be one of the primary growth factors for the household clothes steamers and dryers market. Latest technology such as smart connectivity integrated in clothes dryers enables dryers to be connected easily with smartphones and tablets using wireless technologies. These technologies allow users to easily control and monitor the dryers remotely. Integration of innovative technologies is influencing the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and develop innovative and premium products.

Americas is expected to account for major market share in the handheld garment steamer market due to regions such as US and Canada being the primary end users of clothes steamers and dryers. Electric dryers have high penetration in North America, in comparison to gas dryers. Manufacturers focus on product innovation and technological advances to cater to the evolving customer requirements.

The worldwide market for Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haier Electronics Group

Koninklijke Philips

Robert Bosch

SAMSUNG

Conair

CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES

Electrolux

Fridja

HAAN

Jiffy Steamer

Panasonic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Clothes Dryers

Clothes Steamers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers, with sales, revenue, and price of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

