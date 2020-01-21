Global Hot Runner Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hot Runner Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Hot runner system is an assembly of heated components—hot halves, nozzles and gates and—that inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and a number of heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Hot Runner market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

YUDO

Milacron

Barnes Group

Husky

INCOE

Seiki Corporation

Gunther

EWIKON

CACO PACIFIC Corporation

Fast Heat

HASCO Hasenclever GmbH

INglass

FISA

Hotsys

Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc.

KLN

ANOLE

MOULD-TIP

MOZOI

JINGKONG Mechanical and Electric

Suzhou HTS Moulding

ANNTONG

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Valve Gate Hot Runner

Open Gate Hot Runner

By End-User / Application

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Medical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

