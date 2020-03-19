Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hot Melt Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot Melt Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Hot Melt Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hot Melt Adhesives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120C to 180C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.
The global sales of hot melt adhesives are estimated from 1477 KMT in 2011 to 1932 KMT in 2016. In 2015, the global hot melt adhesives sales market was led by China, USA, Europe and Japan, where the USA and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers activities of hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, Beardow & ADAMS, Jowat, Avery Dennison, DOW Corning, Kleiberit, etc. Tex Year Industries is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015.
A key trend in the hot-melt adhesive market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-products overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market. Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials.
As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.
The global Hot Melt Adhesives market is valued at 6040 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Bostik Inc
3M Company
Beardow & ADAMS
Jowat
Avery Dennison
DOW Corning
Kleiberit
Sika AG
TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES
Nanpao
Tianyang
Renhe
CherngTay Technology
Zhejiang Good
Huate
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
EVA HMA
POE HMA
SBS HMA
SIS HMA
SEBS HMA
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Paper packaging
Bookbinding
Label & Tape
Hygiene
Transportation
Construction
Woodworking
Textile / Footwear
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Hot Melt Adhesives capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Hot Melt Adhesives manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hot Melt Adhesives are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Hot Melt Adhesives Manufacturers
Hot Melt Adhesives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Hot Melt Adhesives Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Hot Melt Adhesives market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
