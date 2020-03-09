Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Hot melt adhesive (HMA), also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. The gun uses a continuous-duty heating element to melt the plastic glue, which the user pushes through the gun either with a mechanical trigger mechanism on the gun, or with direct finger pressure. The glue squeezed out of the heated nozzle is initially hot enough to burn and even blister skin. The glue is tacky when hot, and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying.

In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives. Volatile organic compounds are reduced or eliminated, and the drying or curing step is eliminated. Hot melt adhesives have long shelf life and usually can be disposed of without special precautions. Some of the disadvantages involve thermal load of the substrate, limiting use to substrates not sensitive to higher temperatures, and loss of bond strength at higher temperatures, up to complete melting of the adhesive. This can be reduced by using a reactive adhesive that after solidifying undergoes further curing e.g., by moisture (e.g., reactive urethanes and silicones), or is cured by ultraviolet radiation. Some HMAs may not be resistant to chemical attacks and weathering. HMAs do not lose thickness during solidifying; solvent-based adhesives may lose up to 50-70% of layer thickness during drying.

First of all, the increasing demand for hot melt adhesive drives the market size. Second,The market is fuelled by growing requirement from end-user companies such as labeling, packaging, building & construction, woodworking, bookbinding, automotive, non-woven, transportation & footwear markets. In addition, the general trend of shifting away from solvent based glues owing to damaging consequences of unstable organic compounds given out from these adhesives or glues is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Continuous pressure given by regulatory working authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) & REACH is expected to reduce the utilization of solvent based adhesives in an effort to decrease unfavourable effects on the environment, thereby affecting the hot melt adhesives market. Furthermore, the strong bond without the demand to cure the glue after it is being utilized is a supplemented advantage for budding and cheaper end-use procedures. Third, North America has the most dominant market for hot melt adhesives and it is expected to have one-third of global demand in these regions. Europe is also expected to have a significant growth in the hot melt adhesive market over the forecast period. Central and south America is also anticipated to have a rapid growth.

The global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is valued at 7500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 11700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

3M

Adhesive Direct

Adtek Malaysia

Arkema

Avery Dennison

Buhnen

Cherng Tay Technology

Daubert Chemical

Evans Adhesive

Hb Fuller

Helmitin Adhesives

Jowat

Klebchemie

Kms Adhesives

Sanyhot Adhesivos

Sealock

Sika

Tex Year Industries

Worthen Industries

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

EVA

SBC

MPO

APAO

Polyamides

Polyolefins

Polyurethanes

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Manufacturers

Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



