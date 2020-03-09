In this report, the Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hot-melt-adhesive-hma-sales-market-report-2018
This report studies the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Hot melt adhesive (HMA), also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. The gun uses a continuous-duty heating element to melt the plastic glue, which the user pushes through the gun either with a mechanical trigger mechanism on the gun, or with direct finger pressure. The glue squeezed out of the heated nozzle is initially hot enough to burn and even blister skin. The glue is tacky when hot, and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying.
In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives. Volatile organic compounds are reduced or eliminated, and the drying or curing step is eliminated. Hot melt adhesives have long shelf life and usually can be disposed of without special precautions. Some of the disadvantages involve thermal load of the substrate, limiting use to substrates not sensitive to higher temperatures, and loss of bond strength at higher temperatures, up to complete melting of the adhesive. This can be reduced by using a reactive adhesive that after solidifying undergoes further curing e.g., by moisture (e.g., reactive urethanes and silicones), or is cured by ultraviolet radiation. Some HMAs may not be resistant to chemical attacks and weathering. HMAs do not lose thickness during solidifying; solvent-based adhesives may lose up to 50-70% of layer thickness during drying.
First of all, the increasing demand for hot melt adhesive drives the market size. Second,The market is fuelled by growing requirement from end-user companies such as labeling, packaging, building & construction, woodworking, bookbinding, automotive, non-woven, transportation & footwear markets. In addition, the general trend of shifting away from solvent based glues owing to damaging consequences of unstable organic compounds given out from these adhesives or glues is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Continuous pressure given by regulatory working authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) & REACH is expected to reduce the utilization of solvent based adhesives in an effort to decrease unfavourable effects on the environment, thereby affecting the hot melt adhesives market. Furthermore, the strong bond without the demand to cure the glue after it is being utilized is a supplemented advantage for budding and cheaper end-use procedures. Third, North America has the most dominant market for hot melt adhesives and it is expected to have one-third of global demand in these regions. Europe is also expected to have a significant growth in the hot melt adhesive market over the forecast period. Central and south America is also anticipated to have a rapid growth.
The global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is valued at 7500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 11700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
3M
Adhesive Direct
Adtek Malaysia
Arkema
Avery Dennison
Buhnen
Cherng Tay Technology
Daubert Chemical
Evans Adhesive
Hb Fuller
Helmitin Adhesives
Jowat
Klebchemie
Kms Adhesives
Sanyhot Adhesivos
Sealock
Sika
Tex Year Industries
Worthen Industries
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
EVA
SBC
MPO
APAO
Polyamides
Polyolefins
Polyurethanes
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Packaging Solutions
Nonwoven Hygiene Products
Furniture & Woodwork
Bookbinding
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Manufacturers
Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hot-melt-adhesive-hma-sales-market-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Sales Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.